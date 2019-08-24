Robert Griffin III still projected to be ready for regular season

Getty Images

The Ravens have had to go through most of training camp without their backup quarterback, but they think he’ll be back in time for them to hopefully not need him.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Robert Griffin III was still on schedule to be ready for the regular season.

Griffin suffered a small fracture in his right (throwing) thumb early in training camp, and the hope in late July was that he’d be ready. Apparently, there have been no setbacks in that process.

Griffin emerged as a valuable mentor for Lamar Jackson last year, and having him ready for the regular season will be important. They broke with their tradition of keeping just two quarterbacks last year (when Jackson was a rookie and they wanted another backup to Joe Flacco), and it will be interesting to see how they handle that this year.

Rookie Trace McSorley and Joe Callahan are the other quarterbacks on their roster at the moment.