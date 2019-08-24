Ron Rivera expects Cam Newton back on the field “soon”

AP

The Panthers went from breath-holding to “cautiously optimistic,” and now they seem downright confident about the status of quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton created a scare when he left Thursday’s preseason game in a walking boot after suffering a mid-foot sprain.

But according to Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, Newton could resume doing something in practice as soon as Monday.

Perhaps more indicative of the Panthers’ confidence is that there’s no plan at the moment to bring in other quarterbacks for workouts, leaving them with the side-of-the-bus law firm of Kyle Allen, Will Grier and Taylor Heinicke.

“We are truly being cautiously optimistic at this stage,” Rivera said. “We anticipate him being out on the practice field soon — but there isn’t really a timetable — and we are doing everything we can to make sure it’s right and ready to roll.

“We are trying to keep him off of it. Doctors feel that the more we keep him off of it, the more we elevated we keep it, we are expecting it to take care of itself quickly.”

Newton didn’t practice Saturday, as they continue to hope he’s ready for the regular season opener against the Rams.