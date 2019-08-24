Scott Zolak slams Jimmy Garoppolo as “one of the worst practice quarterbacks” the Patriots have had

Getty Images

Jimmy G is gone but not forgotten in New England, but not for the reasons you’d expect.

Via NBCSportsBoston.com, Patriots radio analyst Scott Zolak recently dubbed 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo “one of the worst practice quarterbacks we’ve had here.” (Tim Tebow, who had a teaspoon of coffee with the Patriots, surely was the worst. All due respect.)

That this assessment didn’t emerge in the immediate aftermath of the trade that sent Garoppolo to San Francisco for a second-round pick in 2017 is a bit surprising. That it didn’t emerge in the immediate aftermath of the Seth Wickersham item painting a far different story regarding Garoppolo’s exit is downright stunning, since it would have contributed to the organizational push against Wickersham’s contention that ownership, at the behest of #Tommy, forced coach Bill Belichick to trade Garoppolo.

Of course, few would have agreed with Zolak then. Now, on the heels of a five-picks-in-five-throws practice outing and a 0.0 passer rating against the Broncos in Week Two of the preseason, the notion that Garoppolo has never really been very good becomes more plausible.

Regardless of whether Zolak’s assessment is accurate, tonight’s preseason game against the Chiefs becomes critical for Garoppolo, who is returning to the stadium in which his ACL tore when he stupidly tried to cut back at the sideline and deliver a blow to a Kansas City defender.

Garoppolo needs to start delivering accurate passes and developing a legitimate aura of confidence and competence, or he’ll potentially be available for the Patriots (or anyone else) to sign as a free agent after the season.