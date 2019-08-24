Reports: Texans fear torn ACL for Lamar Miller

Getty Images

It didn’t look good when Texans running back Lamar Miller went down with an injury against the Cowboys on Saturday night and the first report about the severity of the injury didn’t sound good either.

According to multiple reports, Miller has torn his ACL. If that’s confirmed, it will end the running back’s season.

Miller was carted off after the Texans’ second offensive play on Saturday. He took a shot to the knee from Cowboys defensive tacke Maliek Collins and looked distraught while receiving good wishes from teammates.

The Texans traded for Duke Johnson this summer. Houston also has Buddy Howell, Karan Higdon, Josh Ferguson, Taiwan Jones, Cullen Gillaspia and Damarea Crockett on the roster, but it’s a good bet they’ll be looking for outside help if Miller is indeed out for the year.