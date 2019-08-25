Andrew Luck on boos from Colts fans: It hurt

AP

The reaction was as surprising as Andrew Luck‘s decision. Maybe more surprising.

Luck won 53 regular-season games, four playoff games and made four Pro Bowls for the Colts. He delivered many memories to Indianapolis.

Yet, as he left the field for the final time as a member of the Colts on Saturday night, after news broke of his retirement, many of those left in the stands at Lucas Oil Stadium booed. They booed loudly.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I heard the reaction,” Luck said, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan. “It hurt; I’ll be honest.”

The Colts were as disappointed with fans’ reaction as Luck was.

“For those people that booed tonight, it’s an emotional time and I understand that,” General Manager Chris Ballard said. “This young man had done a lot for the city of Indianapolis, and for the Colts. Nobody died. And we will keep moving forward and we will make this city proud.”

Luck, who turns 30 next month, said he will continue to call Indianapolis home. It will give Colts fans a chance to make up with their former quarterback, who left Lucas Oil Stadium disappointed for more than one reason Saturday night.