Antonio Brown loses second helmet grievance, wins eventual endorsement deal

Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has lost again. And he has won. Again.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the “neutral, independent arbitrator” has found that Brown must find a new helmet model, and that he can not wear the Schutt AiR Advantage. It’s the second time Brown has lost a helmet grievance in less than two weeks.

Brown will accept the decision and move forward in a new helmet. He has narrowed his options, after hearing from multiple companies that wanted to customize a helmet, and that want to pay him to wear it. Thus, on top of the $30 million he’ll make over the next two seasons with the Raiders, he’ll get something more from a helmet manufacturer.

So stay tuned. Brown has every intention of playing in 15 days on the first Monday night of the season, and he’ll be wearing something other than the Schutt AiR Advantage. Though the new manufacturer may not get as much bang for the buck that Schutt has enjoyed over the past 16 days, at least the next helmet model attached to Brown’s name won’t be one that has been discontinued.