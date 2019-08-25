Brian Flores: QB decision could go either way

Getty Images

The Dolphins have played three preseason games, but head coach Brian Flores isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback.

Ryan Fitzpatrick started Thursday night’s game against the Jaguars and played into the second half, but Flores said that Josh Rosen made the decision harder with his play when he finally entered the game. On Sunday morning, Flores said that the job remains open heading into the final week of the preseason.

“This could go either way . . . I think they’re both working hard, both have leadership, both have done a lot of good things,” Flores said, via the Miami Herald. “This will be a hard decision for the staff.”

Flores said all three quarterbacks on the roster — Jake Rudock rounds out the group — could play in the final preseason game and that he will make a choice before the team starts practicing ahead of the season opener. He added he might not make that decision public ahead of kickoff against the Ravens on September 8.