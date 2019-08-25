Cam Newton out of walking boot

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said on Saturday that he expected quarterback Cam Newton back on the field soon after he sprained his foot in last Thursday’s game against New England and Sunday brought reason to believe that will be the case.

Multiple reporters at the Panthers facility reported that Newton is out of the walking boot that he’d been wearing since suffering the injury.

“It means he’s progressing,” Rivera said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

Rodrigue reported on Saturday that Newton could do something in practice on Monday. Sunday’s development makes that and Newton’s availability for Week One seem like pretty solid bets, although one would imagine the Panthers will be cautious in order to make sure all remains well with the quarterback.