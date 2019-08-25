Cardinals place Hakeem Butler, Josh Shaw on IR

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Hakeem Butler won’t be a contributor to the offense as a rookie.

Butler fractured his hand in the team’s second preseason game and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week that he’d miss at least the rest of the preseason while leaving the door open for a season-ending trip to injured reserve. The fourth-rounder was one of three wideouts the Cardinals added in this year’s draft and Butler’s injury leaves Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson as the only ones that will see the field this year.

The Cardinals have also placed safety Josh Shaw on injured reserve. Shaw injured his shoulder in the first preseason game.

In addition to those moves and the previously reported departure of Andre Branch, the Cardinals released two other linebackers. Hayes Pullard and Jeff Holland will be looking for work elsewhere in 2019 and the Cardinals are down to 85 players with the cut to 53 coming next Saturday.