Case Keenum to start Week One

Getty Images

Washington has its starting quarterback.

Case Keenum will start Week One against the Eagles, coach Jay Gruden announced today.

That was to be expected. First-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins is viewed as the quarterback of the future, but in the preseason he hasn’t looked ready to take the job just yet. And Colt McCoy has been injured and unavailable in the preseason.

That leaves Keenum, who will now start for his fourth different team in the last four years, having started for the Broncos in 2018, the Vikings in 2017 and the Rams in 2016. (He also started 10 games for the Texans in 2013 and 2014.)

Keenum played very well in Minnesota two years ago, but not so well in Denver last year. Gruden will hope he can get out of Keenum what he showed with the Vikings, and that Washington’s offense can play well with Keenum on the field and Haskins learning from the sideline.