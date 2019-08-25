Chris Ballard: Jacoby Brissett is a “rare, rare leader”

Getty Images

Andrew Luck‘s retirement announcement dominated the football world on Saturday night and one of the many storylines flowing out of that announcement is the ascension of Jacoby Brissett to the top spot on the quarterback depth chart in Indianapolis.

Brissett has served as the starter this preseason and he started 15 games for the Colts when Luck was out with a shoulder injury in 2017, so General Manager Chris Ballard has had many chances to watch him play over the last few years. Those experiences have left him feeling confident that Brissett can thrive at the job thrust into his hands on Saturday.

“We’ve got a good football team. This is a good football team. We’re young, good on both fronts, some good young skill players and a good young quarterback in Jacoby Brissett,” Ballard said. “We’re not gonna ask Jacoby Brissett to be Andrew Luck. Andrew Luck was a unique, unique player, but Jacoby Brissett is a winning football player in this league. Jacoby Brissett is a rare, rare leader. He is. He’s a rare human being, man. That locker room loves Jacoby Brissett. They love him.”

Head coach Frank Reich echoed much of what Ballard said while polishing off the eternal football chestnut of “next man up” in regard to the team’s philosophy moving forward. This will be one of the bigger tests of that notion, although the work Ballard and Reich have done to build out the rest of the roster offer better chance for success than the last time Brissett was the team’s starter.