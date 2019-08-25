Daniel Jones will start preseason finale, Eli Manning won’t play

Getty Images

The Giants have seen enough of Eli Manning for the preseason.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur announced on Sunday that Daniel Jones will start against the Patriots on Thursday in the team’s fourth and final game of the preseason. Manning will not play at all, which means he’ll next be on the field against the Cowboys to kick off the regular season.

Shurmur has called Manning the team’s starter throughout the preseason, so it’s no surprise that the team would leave him on the bench in a game that features few, if any, first-string players.

With the question for Week One settled, eyes will now turn to when Jones makes the first regular season start of his career. Shurmur has said that Jones will be ready to play when it is his time to take over the job, but that timeline remains an open matter with Giants co-owner John Mara expressing his preference for the first-round pick spending the entire 2019 season on the bench.