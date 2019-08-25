Dolphins cut T.J. McDonald

Getty Images

The Dolphins have been expected to move on from some expensive veterans, and T.J. McDonald is first on the chopping block.

McDonald, a veteran safety who signed with the Dolphins in 2017, has been released.

The Dolphins will save the $5 million base salary McDonald was scheduled to make, so it’s easy to see why they decided to move on from the 28-year-old McDonald. Miami is trying to get younger and cheaper.

McDonald now becomes an unrestricted free agent. He started 14 games last year, so he’s probably good enough to catch on somewhere, although with final cuts just six days away and so much roster turnover going on in the NFL right now, it may take him a couple weeks to find his next team.