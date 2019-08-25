Dolphins tell Reshad Jones he won’t be traded

Getty Images

The Dolphins may or may not trade some veterans as part of their rebuild.

Safety Reshad Jones apparently won’t be one of them.

Jones told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald he received that word from management that he wasn’t going anywhere.

“They said I won’t be traded this year,” Jones said.

The 31-year-old Jones is still a quality starter, and trading him would leave a $4 million dead money hit. He has $11 million in guaranteed base salary this year, which probably means it would be hard to get anything resembling his actual value in a trade. They’re deep at safety, but Jones said he’s prepared to do what is asked of him.

“Whatever my role is I am willing to take on and be the best I can,” he said. “I can play free safety, I can play strong safety. New coaching, new staff, new system, that’s part of it.

“I still have Pro Bowl caliber in me, a lot of good football in me that I can play. I’m just trying to be the best player I can be. I’m focusing on doing everything I can to help this team.”

Other players could still be made available, including linebacker Kiko Alonso and wide receiver Kenny Stills.