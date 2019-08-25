FOX’s Troy Aikman fires a shot at FS1

Getty Images

It’s no secret that Hall of Fame quarterback and primary FOX analyst Troy Aikman is no fan of Skip Bayless working for FS1. More broadly, Aikman is no fan of FS1. Which, obviously, is owned and operated by FOX.

And Aikman let it be known on Sunday night.

Doug Gottlieb of FS1 tweeted this on Saturday night: “Retiring cause rehabbing is ‘too hard’ is the most millennial thing ever #AndrewLuck.”

Replied Aikman a little while ago: “That’s total bullshit Doug. What qualifies you to decide how someone should live their life? So you’re now the authority on what motivates Andrew Luck? And if his decisions don’t fit into what you think is best for him then you rip him? Guess that keeps you employed on FS1. Nice.”

Here’s what Aikman said three years ago, when FS1 hired Bayless: “To say I’m disappointed in the hiring of Skip Bayless would be an enormous understatement. Clearly, [then-Fox Sports president of national networks] Jamie Horowitz and I have a difference of opinion when it comes to building a successful organization. I believe success is achieved by acquiring and developing talented, respected and credible individuals, none of which applies to Skip Bayless.”

After FS1 hired Bayless, there was some speculation that Aikman would leave FOX. Last year, Aikman said he sees another frontier beyond television. Aikman’s most recent comments, which likely weren’t made idly or recklessly, could be evidence that Aikman is thinking more and more about that other frontier.