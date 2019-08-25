Jets held Ryan Kalil out Saturday night

Getty Images

When going over plans for Saturday night’s game against the Saints, head coach Adam Gase said center Ryan Kalil would play about a quarter in his first game action since signing with the team.

On Saturday night, however, the Jets opted not to play Kalil at all. Jonotthan Harrison started at center for the third game in a row and General Manager Joe Douglas explained why he, head coach Adam Gase and offensive line coach Frank Pollack shifted gears.

“We felt the best thing for him and the team would be to hold him out of the game,” Douglas said, via Newsday. “He’s only had three practices, so we felt the smart thing to do was to hold him out. We’ll re-evaluate it next week. We’re 15 days away from the opener so we feel he’s going to have plenty of time to be ready for Week One.”

The Jets were also without starting guards Kelechi Osemele and Brian Winters, so their line may not fully gel until the regular season is up and running.