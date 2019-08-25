Jimmy Garoppolo: Saturday night a step in the right direction

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo had a couple of ghosts looming ahead of Saturday night’s game in Kansas City.

One was the memory of tearing his ACL at Arrowhead Stadium last season and the other was his poor performance in his first preseason outing since that knee injury last Monday. Garoppolo visited the spot on the field where he was hurt before the game kicked off and said afterward that he “thought it would be good to go back there just to remember everything that I’ve gone through” over the last year.

In between that visit and that comment, Garoppolo went 14-of-20 for 188 yards and a touchdown to quell some fears that may have come up after a 0.0 quarterback rating his last time out.

“All the hearsay and whatever noise is going to go on, you have to ignore it and just go play football,” Garoppolo said, via ESPN.com. “I thought it was a good step coming back here to K.C., where it all started. So, just get that out of the way. It’s another step in the right direction.”

The next chance to take a step will come against the Buccaneers on September 8.