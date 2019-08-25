Justin Evans expects to play in final preseason game

Getty Images

Buccaneers safety Justin Evans returned to the field with his teammates on Sunday. It was a long road back after injuring a foot in a Dec. 2 game against Carolina.

“It feels great to be back out there,” Evans said, via Matt Matera of the pewterreport.com. “[Coming back] during OTAs was the plan, but it didn’t come through. It took a little extra time, but I’m back healthy now.”

Evans has dealt with injuries, from his toe to his heel, to both feet. It took what seemed like forever before he was out of a walking boot and healthy enough for the Bucs to remove him from the physically unable to perform list.

“It was just one thing after another,” Evans said. “Just this toe, and this injury on my feet. I always had just some little nicks, and then over time throughout last season, throughout playing, the football wear and tear just got worse and worse. That’s what I’ve been dealing with.”

Evans, a second-round choice in 2017, expects to play about a quarter of Thursday’s preseason game against the Cowboys. He wants the snaps to get a feel for the game speed again.

“I’d love to get him in the game to start getting his eyes trained in this defense, because it’s so different than when he’s played,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. “It’s good to see him out there.”