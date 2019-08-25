Kaleb McGary back to full practice with Falcons

Getty Images

Falcons first-round pick Kaleb McGary got the green light to start doing some football activities a week ago and he’s putting more on his plate this week.

Head coach Dan Quinn said on Sunday that McGary has been cleared to participate fully in practices.

The offensive tackle had a cardiac ablation procedure in late July to address an irregular heartbeat. McGary had the procedure on two other occasions and the Falcons were aware of the issue when they selected him in April.

McGary was in the mix for the starting job at right tackle before being sidelined. Ty Sambrailo was his chief competition, but he’s been dealing with a shoulder injury and is expected to be limited in practice on Sunday. Matt Gono started at right tackle last Thursday.