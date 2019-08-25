MRI confirms torn ACL for Lamar Miller

Getty Images

The Texans feared a torn ACL for running back Lamar Miller and those fears were confirmed on Sunday.

Miller went for an MRI on the knee and multiple reports say that the test showed he suffered a tear early in Saturday night’s game against the Cowboys.

That will end Miller’s season and, as he’s in the final year of his contract, it could also mark the end of his time as an active player in Houston. Miller had 716 carries for 2,934 yards and 13 touchdowns over three seasons in Houston.

The Texans traded for Duke Johnson this summer and he now is at the top of the depth chart for the Texans. Buddy Howell, Damarea Crockett, Josh Ferguson, Cullen Gillaspia, Karan Higdon and Taiwan Jones fill out the rest of the running back group and one would expect the Texans to keep an eye on other backs that might fit into their offense between now and Week One.