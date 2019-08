Getty Images

The Packers added a couple of guys to give them some depth for the final preseason game.

The team announced the additions of linebacker James Folston and cornerback Jocquez Kalili.

Folston, an undrafted rookie from Pittsburgh, has been with the Cardinals and Titans already this offseason.

Kalili, also undrafted from Nevada-Las Vegas, was in camp with the Jaguars earlier this offseason.