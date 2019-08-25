Raiders put Doug Martin on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Raiders won’t be carrying running back Doug Martin on the roster for the regular season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Martin has been released.

Martin led the Raiders in rushing yards last season, but appeared set to move on without him until Isaiah Crowell tore his Achilles during offseason workouts. Martin returned to the team and talked up his interest in mentoring first-round pick Josh Jacobs, but it appears the Raiders believe the rookie will be fine without that kind of tutelage.

Jacobs now has Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, James Butler and Mack Brown behind him on the depth chart. Richard and Washington return from last season and seem to be the likeliest to remain on hand into the regular season.

UPDATE 1:26 p.m. ET: The Raiders announced that Martin has actually been placed on injured reserve. He could be released from IR with an injury settlement at some point.