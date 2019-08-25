Report: Colts won’t go after Luck’s bonus money

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 25, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
Under NFL rules, the Colts could force Andrew Luck to pay them millions of dollars for abruptly retiring. But they won’t do that.

The Colts and Luck have already reached an agreement that the team will not go after any of that money, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

NFL players who receive a signing bonus and then choose to retire while still under contract can be forced to pay back a prorated portion of that signing bonus. In Luck’s case, that prorated portion of his signing bonus is $12.8 million. Luck’s contract also called for him to receive a $12 million roster bonus this year, and players can also be required to pay back roster bonuses if they retire after receiving the bonus but before playing.

Some star players who retired while under contract, including Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson, have been forced to pay back their money. The Colts have chosen not to.

Why not? It could be that Luck and Colts owner Jim Irsay reached an agreement not to make it messy, because Luck did have leverage: If he had wanted to, he could have simply told the team’s medical staff that he wanted to play but the leg injury that has kept him out of the preseason was too painful for him to play on, and that he needed to go on injured reserve, which would have allowed him to collect his full salary this year without playing. Luck did the honorable thing, and so the Colts aren’t going to fight him.

  2. He must honor his contract right? At least that’s what some losers in the comment section always says

  3. Andrew Luck has earned $100 million in his career, one would think he could do the classy thing and pay back his bonus money without any prompting from the organization.

  8. Pain and suffering compensation for the Grigson years. It’s worth it to the team for the good PR.

    If people want to know how far back an incompentant GM can set back a franchise, just look at Grigson, or Jerry Jones.

  11. If this was any other player say Cam Newton who gets hit and banged up just as much as Luck and Cam retired w a high ankle sprain 2 weeks before opening day the internet would be calling for his head. But because its likeable goofball Andrew Luck he is getting praised for the courageous move of grabbing an extra 24 million before quoting and taking ur ball and going home days before regular season. What a Hero. Also more props for not holding ur team hostage by going on the IR and trying to grab even more money a National Treasure.

  16. You are Ryan Grigson, You have the fortune to get the #1 pick and there is Andrew Luck.
    You aren’t stupid enough to take RG3.
    You luck out and get TY Hilton in the 2nd round.
    And then it’s all down hill from there.
    Forget about drafting Oline, just trade your #1 pick for Trent Richardson.

    If the Colts had Ballard as GM instead of Grigson they would have a dynasty.
    Now they are probably set back several years because its going to be hard getting a good QB if you go 6-10.

  17. Colts are just paying up for lack of money they should have spent to protect him in the first place.
    This wouldn’t be happening if they would have gotten him protection.
    I read more then one analyst saying this guy took a beating way beyond the years he played. Very few qb’s have ever taken a beat down like he did. Smart decision.
    I just hope colt fans suffer now.

  24. Irsay probably could use some of that money for the three straight year Super Bowl run that would create the only real dynasty in his hazy drugged up mind. Things haven’t gone quite as planned after he and Grigson came up with the sham of deflategate.

  25. Only $6M of the $12M roster bonus has been paid to Luck. The remaining $6M was to come due in September. It’s probable that Luck & Indy came to an agreement that Luck won’t force his was to IR, in which that would leave Indy with having to pay his 2019 salary while being unable to reclaim a large portion of that bonus money anyways. Luck likely gave up the $6M owed to him in September for Indy agreeing to not recoup the money.

    If what I just state is indeed what happened, Indy will likely get a $6M cap credit for this season.

  27. Buying his silence on injury and other history, not least the “independent” medical Luck was put thru a few days before Josh’s 180. Who else but Josh would order an “independent” one? But also of course years of the Colts lying to the media and to the League on injury reports.

    Then there’s the Colts balls being under-inflated. You saw how awkward Luck was about the possibility Brady’s balls were under-inflated in that AFCCG. Luck clearly didn’t even want to be asked. And why do the Colts illegally carry ball-needles to the sidelines anyway?

