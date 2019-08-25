Report: Patriots release Maurice Harris

Getty Images

The Patriots got Josh Gordon back into full pads on Sunday, which was only one of two developments involving the team’s wide receiver group.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team released Maurice Harris. Harris signed with the team as a free agent this offseason and joins Dontrelle Inman as recent veterans dispatched from New England.

Harris got hurt in joint practices with the Titans earlier this month, which was bad timing for him with Gordon getting reinstated, Julian Edelman coming off the non-football injury list and Demaryius Thomas being cleared to do more on-field work.

Phillip Dorsett, N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Braxton Berrios, Gunner Olszewski and Damoun Patterson remain on the active roster at wideout while Cameron Meredith remains on the PUP list.