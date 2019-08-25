Robert Griffin III can relate to Andrew Luck’s angst

Getty Images

Four years ago, no one would have expected Robert Griffin III to last longer in the NFL than Andrew Luck. But here we are, with the first overall pick in the 2012 draft now retired and the second overall pick still on a roster.

Griffin, who joined the Ravens in 2018 after not playing the prior year, shared his thoughts on Luck’s retirement with reporters on Sunday.

“It was very shocking moment but it’s his decision to make,” Griffin said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “When I was out of football in 2017, I can’t say I was making the decision to retire but I was at that point where you’re tired of being injured, tired of being hurt and tired of having to go through that process that [Luck] called ‘pain-injury-rehab.'”

Griffin, like others, has tried to process the reaction from fans who don’t understand why a football player making millions to play football would choose to stop.

“We’re looked at as superheroes and not human beings,” Griffin said. “For him to have that human element, to express it in the press conference after the game, go and talk to the media and answer questions, I thought that was really big.”

Griffin, not Luck, won the offensive rookie of the year award in 2012. But Luck has had the better career, starting 86 games, winning playoff games, and taking his team to the AFC Championship. Griffin has started 40, and by all appearances he’ll only be a starter again in the event of injury.