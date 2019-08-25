Titans don’t give Mariota or Tannehill much protection or help

Getty Images

Marcus Mariota is either ready for the regular season . . . or he’s not.

He didn’t get much playing time Sunday night, and the Titans quarterback didn’t do much with it.

Mariota got five snaps in two series, throwing three incompletions, including a drop by Adam Humphries, while taking a sack for safety. It was one of two sacks for Stephon Tuitt, and one of four for the Steelers in the first half.

Mariota isn’t expected to play in the fourth preseason game, so he will finish with 10 completions in 20 attempts for 87 yards and a touchdown in 34 plays over three games.

Ryan Tannehill had his own issues with protection Sunday night, taking three sacks in finishing up the first half. He went 6-of-9 for 62 yards, leading the Titans to a field goal.

Tannehill played 52 snaps in the first two games and went 19-of-27 for 214 yards and three touchdowns.