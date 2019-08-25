Zach Fulton dealing with turf toe

Getty Images

The Texans fear running back Lamar Miller tore his ACL on Saturday night, but it appears another offensive starter avoided a serious injury after he was also carted to the locker room during the game against the Cowboys.

Right guard Zach Fulton needed the ride to the back and has been diagnosed with a turf toe injury. Left guard Senio Kelemete was also shaken up during the game, but head coach Bill O’Brien said after the game that he doesn’t think the linemen are going to miss extended time.

“From what I know right now, I’m not sure that those injuries are serious,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “Any injury is serious. I’m not trying to diminish an injury, but I don’t think that those are long-term injuries.”

The Texans are hopeful that their offensive line play will improve this year and good health will be important to that effort.