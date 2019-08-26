Aaron Rodgers felt “disgust” hearing Andrew Luck get booed

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 26, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not happy about the way Andrew Luck was treated when the news of his retirement broke on Saturday night.

Rodgers said on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio that he felt for Luck having to go through both the physical pain of injuries on the field and the mental pain of hearing fans boo him for his decision.

“Well the surprise was obviously the first emotion. He’s a young player, he’s had a really, really good career,” Rodgers said. “But I think the second is a little disgust, maybe, at the way that it was handled. Him getting booed, the word leaking out the way that it did, I thought that was a little disgusting, because here’s a guy who’s making a quality of life decision. And he’s given a lot to the game, although he’s not a 15-year vet, but he’s put himself through a ton just to get back on the field.”

Rodgers noted that if Luck had wanted to, he could have gone on injured reserve this year and collected his salary, rather than walking away when he did.

“I think what he did was actually very unselfish,” Rodgers said. “Does he not start the season? He could be on IR, and then he’s cashing a paycheck from the Colts without playing. But instead he’s making the decision now so they can move forward with Jacoby [Brissett], and he’s making a decision that’s for his own quality of life and happiness, and I salute him for that. And I enjoyed competing against him. He’s a hell of a player, and I’m happy for whatever is next with Andrew.”

The majority of players seem to feel the way Rodgers does, that Luck is entitled to end his career on his own terms, no matter what anyone else thinks.

47 responses to “Aaron Rodgers felt “disgust” hearing Andrew Luck get booed

  5. This whole booing issue is so overblown. The fans were expressing their displeasure that a player that they love is leaving the team. It’s much better than the fans giving a standing ovation and shouting “it’s about time you lousy bum”.

  6. Are we sure he was actually disgusted? His face kinda just looks like that most of the time….

  7. The booing and hard feelings are probably from die hards who cant believe their Colts, two weeks before the regular season starts, will be without a very fine qb.
    The intelligent football fans will realize that Luck made the right call. He has been hampered by injuries consistently, and its taken a physical and emotional toll.
    Luck just decided it was time to start enjoying life without constant pain and injury rehab. Rodgers is right, Luck made a quality of life decision, and to get booed for that is off base.

  8. Well, we certainly knew Rodgers was going to speak. I mean, he always does, and truly believes we all want to hear what he has to say.

  9. What’s fueling this silliness is the never ending speculation and “who knew what and when” BS. Its his life, his decision. Let the man be. I may have booed and been pissed at first, but I bet many of those fans dont begrudge him. well, except those fans who comment on this sludge fest.

  11. uh, isn’t Luck still cashing a check without playing since the Colts aren’t going after his money?

  13. I get the fan reaction looks bad but in their defense… sitting in the stands seeing that on twitter without any context to it…I don’t fault them for having an emotional angry/sad response. I do blame Adam Shefter who could have waited until after the game at least and let the press conference happen as it was intended to. But he could care less about doing the right thing…

  15. As a Colts fan, I am embarrassed by some of the Colts fan base. I don’t believe I know any of the boo birds personally, and I highly doubt it was a huge number (at least I hope not) … My apologies to Andrew for these so called fans that boo’ed him, and those looking for a refund. Totally uncalled for.

  16. To be fair, he is, in a way, still cashing a check because he is not paying back the pro-rated portion of his signing bonus.

    I have no opinion really, but a big part of me feels that if Luck hadn’t made 102 million previously (contracts, not including endorsements) in 7 years, he may have been more likely to have returned.

  18. I haven’t known Rogers to care about anyone other than himself ,so this is odd !

  19. what do you want them to do? cheer because they are now looking at jocoby brissett to lead them into the playoffs? Their best player just quit and they know their season is in the trash heap right now.

  22. He’s already cashed a lot of checks without playing, Rodgers. Leave it to you to always think about how to maximize the payday though. You’re good at that.

  24. Even if he wants to come back down the road I’m pretty sure he’s going to remember this.
    Now he’ll probably take over for Tom Brady!

  26. The most unselfish thing you can do is remove yourself from involvement if you feel like you’re not all the way invested. Nobody wants to play with teammates who are struggling and checked out. How does that help the team? This is a fraternity and a brotherhood. Players understand that this only a career and not their lives. Take care of you first. These entertainers don’t owe anybody anything.

  28. Fans have no idea how hard many if not all players work. Fans also don’t
    understand the stress a player has when injured. A players career is so fast,
    yes they make money, but not for a long period.
    Next time you want to criticize a player, try to understand he
    didn’t want the other player role up on him, tearing a ligament ,
    Try to understand when friendly fire caused a player to be out for the year
    thereby losing money for that season and most likely the next year or two,
    as the club will hold it against him.
    These people work so hard ,some have incredible luck, and some have
    little or no luck.

  29. at least he doesn t have to get booed by his home fans week 1, i can see that happening sooner than later. 5-11 for packers this year.

  30. This may be the only time I ever whole-heartedly agree with something Rodgers has said.

    Colts fans booing Luck are a disgrace. How entitled do you have to think your “expectations” of your favourite past time is more important than the lives of those who keep you entertained. Let the man live his life

  36. I’m with the reader who wrote in to Peter King – why couldn’t Schefter have waited until Luck was in the locker room to publish his “breaking news”?

    He still would have gotten the scoop, and it would have spared Luck that awkward last experience on the field.

  37. You better believe that if Rodgers retired during this last preseason game, Lambeau would boo him relentlessly. And you can’t really blame fans for doing that in the moment. They literally just found out their season was over before it started.

  40. They weren’t booing Luck they were booing his decision.
    And lets face it they were caught completely off guard.

    Would it have been better if they had cheered?

  42. Obviously!!! Sometimes people can be stupid, x10 when they are drunk, so hopefully they felt differently the next day. It does put their favorite team in a hole though.

  43. Ummmmm isn’t he keeping unearned signing bonus money and unearned roster bonus money? Soooo he is still cashing a pretty sweet paycheck for not playing right?

    I will say this though, the people who let this leak out beforehand need to be held accountable for that cuz they really made him (Luck) a total deer in the headlights in that stadium which was completely unnecessary and unprofessional…..

  44. Yup, me too, Rodgers. That was repulsive. I understand they’re frustration, they have every right to be disappointed but booing a guy who doesn’t want to get wrecked anymore? I get that, how can you not get that? You can be empathetic & disappointed but angry at the player? That’s bogus. Why don’t you boo irsay and whoever the GM was who never built a competent line around him because I’d they had, I got big money that says this decision isn’t made had he not taken such a beating

  45. How do they know they were booing Luck and not the fact the team lost the freaking game? Where are all these assumptions that only Luck was being booed coming from? The fans left in the stadium at the end of the game were 90% bears fans, a team only 170 miles away, so how do we know it wasn’t Bears fans booing? They made up the majority of the crowd for the majority of the game and especially at the end. Get a clue

  47. Majority of those fans booing, still at a preseason game in the fourth qtr. Will never be able to afford tickets to a regular season game. Just sayin’

