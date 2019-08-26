Anthony Lynn expects Russell Okung update soon

Getty Images

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn answered questions about the competition in the offensive line. Then, almost as an afterthought, came a question about Russell Okung‘s place.

The left tackle missed all of training camp with a pulmonary embolism. It limited him to stretching and rehab work on the side.

But Okung had a pregame workout with Mike Pouncey on Saturday.

“We’ll know more about Russell probably at the end of the week,” Lynn said.

Roster cutdown day is less than a week away, and there appears to be no timetable for Okung’s return, Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register reports. It is unknown how much training Okung has done behind the scenes.

The Chargers list Okung fourth on the depth chart at the position, with Trent Scott the starter and Trey Pipkins the backup.

Okung announced on social media in July that after experiencing “unusual chest pain” at a June 1 practice, doctors at an urgent-care facility diagnosed him with a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots.