Bengals sign Kirk Barron

The Bengals signed free agent center Kirk Barron on Monday, the team announced.

Barron, a rookie from Purdue, originally signed with the Dolphins in May.

The Dolphins waived Barron a few weeks later.

He spent four seasons at Purdue and played 43 games.

The Bengals announced Monday that Trey Hopkins beat out Billy Price as the starting center. But the Bengals’ move is expected to have only short-term implications, with Barron likely to see snaps Thursday with the team trying to keep its best players out of harm’s way.