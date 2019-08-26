Bill Belichick on Andrew Luck’s retirement: I didn’t see that

We’ve heard many reactions to Andrew Luck‘s retirement from around the football world and reporters at Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s press conference on Monday asked for his thoughts on the news.

The answer was a perfect illustration of Belichick’s steadfast belief in focusing on the Patriots and the job at hand at the expense of just about everything else in the world.

“He’s a good player. I didn’t see that, but I don’t really follow them,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Belichick went on to say that “we all have to make our decisions” and that he respects the one that Luck made about his career. Other than that, though, it’s on to Thursday night against the Giants.