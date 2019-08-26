Brian Flores: Kenny Stills “responded well” to challenge

Getty Images

After Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills was critical of Jay-Z for striking a deal with the NFL, head coach Brian Flores constructed a playlist filled with the musician’s songs for use in one of last week’s practices.

When asked why he did that, Flores said it was “a challenge to [Stills] to get open, catch the football and make plays for this team regardless of what’s going on outside of this building.” Flores added that he felt Still has not performed at the desired level throughout training camp.

On Monday, Flores discussed how Stills has responded to the challenge.

“I think he’s responded well. I think he’s practiced well. He’s a guy with mental toughness. He works hard, and the game is important to him,” Flores said, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

While Flores might think Stills has responded well to his challenge, that’s not enough to close out speculation about the wideout’s possible departure from the roster. A recent report named Stills, linebacker Kiko Alonso and safety Reshad Jones as players who could be dispatched before the start of the regular season.

Jones said that the team has told him he won’t be traded, but Flores didn’t offer any assurances when asked about Alonso and Stills on Monday.