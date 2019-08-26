Broncos cutting Nick Williams

Getty Images

The Broncos are cutting receiver Nick Williams on Monday, Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

Denver signed Williams on July 26.

Williams, a sixth-year player, has appeared in 26 regular-season games and two postseason contests with Washington (2013), Atlanta (2015-17), Tennessee (2018) and the Rams (2018).

Washington signed him as a college free agent out of the University of Connecticut in 2013.

Last season, Williams played in two games for the Titans and two with the Rams.

In five NFL seasons, Williams caught 30 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned nine kickoffs for 188 yards (20.9 average).

In 2015 with Atlanta, he set career highs with 17 receptions for 159 yards and two scores.