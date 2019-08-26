Browns cut Jaelen Strong

Getty Images

Receiver Jaelen Strong tweeted that the Browns have informed him of his release.

“Cleveland, thank you. Always gone have a place in my heart. I gave y’all my All everyday I promise you that. God got me,” Strong wrote.

Strong signed with the Browns in February. He made seven catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans made Strong a third-round choice in 2015.

He joined the Jaguars in 2017 but tore his anterior cruciate ligament late in the season. He was out of football last season.

The league suspended Strong for the first game of the 2017 season for violating the league’s policy for substances of abuse after a marijuana possession arrest.

In 20 career games, Strong has made 31 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns.