Carl Granderson has jail sentence suspended, now on probation

Former Wyoming defensive end Carl Granderson signed with the Saints, but he didn’t report to training camp after a district court judge sentenced him to six months in jail in July.

District Judge John Perry suspended Granderson’s jail sentence Friday and placed him on supervised probation, the Casper Star-Tribune reported via the Associated Press.

Perry determined that the sentencing judge improperly called Granderson’s therapist before rejecting a plea agreement, according to the newspaper.

Granderson had agreed to plea no contest to one count of sexual battery and one count of unlawful contact with a recommended sentence of one year of unsupervised probation and a mental evaluation. But District Judge Tori Kricken rejected that part of the deal July 11 and ordered him immediately to begin serving jail time.

Two women accused Granderson of unwanted sexual contact while they slept at an off-campus apartment in November 2018. He was charged in February.