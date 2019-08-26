Carli Lloyd thinks she could kick field goals, and do it well

Getty Images

Carli Lloyd is already a star.

But the more she thinks about her just-for-fun visit to an Eagles-Ravens practice last week, the more she thinks she actually could kick field goals in the NFL.

The U.S. women’s national team veteran — who has two World Cup titles and two FIFA women’s world player of the year awards — told Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America that she’s confident she could do the job.

“I know that I could actually probably do it,” the 37-year-old Lloyd said. “Put on the helmet, strap on the pads, go for it. The mindset I have, I think with practice, I know I have to work on my steps and my technique, but I think I could do it and do it well.

“It could be a huge pivotal moment. There is no reason why a woman could not do this. And I actually invite the pressure. I love the pressure. When I have to nail something—shooting hoops, ax-throwing, kicking a field goal—that is the moment I live for and want. It comes down to the mind, training the mind.

“It’s worth having some conversations about it. With practice and someone showing me, I know I can do it. I have one of the most accurate shots in our game. Big thing would be getting used to the big boys out there. But nothing scares me. You hold yourself back if you’re afraid. What’s the worst that can happen? I don’t make the team? Let’s just say I did try. Maybe I change the landscape a lot.”

Lloyd said she had gotten some inquiries after her 55-yard field goal went viral last week. There were misses during her attempts, but the one everyone saw her blast that one through the narrow uprights.

Ravens assistant special teams coach Randy Brown has known her for years and arranged the visit, and told her afterward it had gotten the attention of people already.

“When we got in the car, it was unbelievable,” she said. “The texts, the videos, everything going viral. I had no idea. It was insane. It still is insane. I could not believe the attention on social media. I just had a conversation with Randy, actually. The coaches and his G.M., they all saw the video. They were like, What is she doing next week? I’m laughing about it, but the more I think about it, this has the chance to be sort of a pioneering moment for women.”

She’s had those kind of moments before. And sounds a little intrigued by the challenge.