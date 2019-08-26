Chris Ballard: We’re still excited about our team

Getty Images

When Chris Ballard became the Colts’ General Manager in 2017, the team had an injured Andrew Luck at quarterback and not much else of note on the roster.

Luck returned to the lineup in 2018 and the Colts returned to the playoffs thanks in large part to players Ballard brought to the roster. He hit home runs in the draft, signed veterans who stepped right in as contributors and remade the roster around Luck in a way that had people in Indianapolis feeling excited about the team’s future.

In the wake of Luck’s retirement, it’s natural to wonder if that outlook has changed. Ballard told Albert Breer of SI.com that “problems are presented to your team every day” and that he’s confident that the organization will “find ways to win games” despite losing their quarterback a couple of weeks before the regular season.

“The roster’s young, I’ll say that,” Ballard said. “I wouldn’t say we’re peaking all of a sudden. . . . Look, I think every year you’re working on the roster. Now, are we excited about our team? Yes, we are. We do think we’ve upgraded the talent here the last two years. We’ve got a very good football team. You’re talking about a 10-6 team that went on the road and won a playoff game. We’re excited. We’re still excited about the future. That has not changed.”

The Colts will get their first chance to prove Ballard right when they face the Chargers in Los Angeles on September 8.