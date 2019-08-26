Colts fans seeking season ticket refunds

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 26, 2019, 9:51 AM EDT
Booing Andrew Luck off the field wasn’t the only way for Colts fans to express their displeasure.

Season ticket holders are also asking the Colts to refund their purchases, now that they know they won’t see Luck, the franchise quarterback who shockingly announced his retirement on Saturday.

Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reported that fans have been calling the Colts this morning, demanding refunds for their season tickets.

This is the second time in three seasons that Colts fans have felt ripped off by purchasing tickets for games they thought Luck would play in, only to learn he would not. In 2017, Colts fans asked for refunds after Luck was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury that team owner Jim Irsay insisted would not force him to miss any regular-season games.

There’s no word on whether the Colts will honor the request of ticket holders who want their money back.

31 responses to “Colts fans seeking season ticket refunds

  4. Football is about a team. OMG this is fair weather fandom at its height. My sister is a Colts fan, true blue. She rooted for them when Harbaurgh (sp? was playing QB before they drafted PManning. She was a fan (season tickets) when they sucked for Luck. She was a fan through all the Luck injuries. She will still be a fan tomorrow. Disappointed for sure. I think any fan of football is sad to see Andrew Luck hang ’em up. However, if the Colts are your *TEAM*, they should be *YOUR* team.

  6. rogergoodellmyhero says:
    August 26, 2019 at 9:56 am
    Patriots fans would have done the same thing if Brady retired 10 years ago.

    The same Patriots fans who sold out every game 8 years before Tom Brady was the QB?

    #Jealouscrybaby

  7. SORRY FANBASE… Y’all aren’t showing any kind of faith in the Team… Real fans support their Teams, no matter what!!!

  8. I believe in Karma.

    I believe what has happened to the Colts since their last AFC Championship game (2014) is actually karma for what they started and leaked to Indy’s newspaper.

    Since Deflategate saga started: Patriots have gone to 4 of last 5 Super Bowls.

    Colts haven’t been back to the AFC Championship game and their franchise QB was forced to retire at 29 years of age because of the Colts mismanagement Management and coaching in Luck’s early years in the NFL.

    The same previous Colts management and coaches that started Deflategate.

    Karma.

  9. The best thing that could ever happen to the Colts to be sold. Worst owners in football next to Bidwells.

  11. If you think one person makes a football team worth watching you should get a refund and stop watching football immediately. Sadly, this attitude will exist in any fan base these days.

  12. Colts won’t go after Luck’s bonus money so why would they refund season ticket holders?
    Fair is fair.
    😁

  13. There’s no word on whether the Colts will honor the request of ticket holders who want their money back.
    ——
    Narrator: They won’t.

  14. I knew the Indy fans would demand refunds. They smell fraud for good reason: Irsay declared that Luck would be able to play in 2017 as he wanted to promote season ticket sales. It was only after the season ticket window closed that Irsay admitted the truth.

    They should demand a refund, and if a refund isn’t granted, they should start a class action suit which would force Irsay to disclose all records regarding when Luck told him he was retiring. I bet it was in the March time frame.

  16. I’m allegedly in the minority on what I think of Luck’s decision, but with that said I don’t understand this one… I don’t understand punishing the organization for a player’s decision.

  17. The NFL needs to come down hard on teams that withhold Injuries on players
    there should be an outside source for each team to have all the information on all injuries
    the timing of this is really suspect since LUCKS injury was reported from April

  18. I thought those Colts fans that booed where flat out wrong.

    When you’re paying your money for sports or any product and they switch up give you something inferior last minute you have the right not to support. Andrew Luck retiring is on the Colts management.

  19. There is no way he’ll refund. This was done by design. Whether or not Luck knew what he was doing or not, I guess we’ll never know. I have a hard time believing he gave it any consideration.

    But, Irsay? They knew he was cooked. It’s why they were so bent on Chad Kelly.

    As per usual, I wish nothing but the worst for the Colts the vile, cheating scumbag franchise they are.

  20. Easy to smell a rat on this one. They keep dressing this up as “we love Andrew, wanted to give him space ect ect ” but they knew he was retiring. The $24 mil was to play along and get these tickets sold

  21. dartmouthstevens says:
    August 26, 2019 at 9:57 am
    Football is about a team. OMG this is fair weather fandom at its height. My sister is a Colts fan, true blue. She rooted for them when Harbaurgh (sp? was playing QB before they drafted PManning. She was a fan (season tickets) when they sucked for Luck. She was a fan through all the Luck injuries. She will still be a fan tomorrow. Disappointed for sure. I think any fan of football is sad to see Andrew Luck hang ’em up. However, if the Colts are your *TEAM*, they should be *YOUR* team.

    IS she aware of how underhanded Irsay is and how underhanded that family has always been? Why anyone would support that family is beyond me. The height of shady.

  24. I think Season ticket holders are angry because this isnt the first time Jim Irsay has lied.Its a Fool me once shame on me Fool me twice shame on you type of situation It isnt about not being a fan supporting your team it’s about having an owner who is an arrogant SOB who thinks he can do whatever and say whatever he wants.The first time Andrew was hurt and out for the year he waited till all tickets were sold and advertisements were sold to announce he was out for the year and he did it again.He knew luck wanted to retire.Why did McDaniels back out the last min from a head coaching job.This all falls on the owner His father is rolling in his Grave watching him run this organization

  25. St Louis, Oakland, San Diego, London maybe Toronto are looking for teams…time for another midnight run for one off the worst owners in the NFL.

    The fans should sue Grigson and Irsay for gross incompetency for for their crimes of putting together one of the worst NFL lines that it destroyed their franchise QB ala David Carr and the Texans.

  27. How many of these SeanonTicket Holders are actually ticket brokers try to protect there investment. Now that there stuck with ticket they won’t be able to resell.

  29. Those jumping on the Colts fan base as a whole here are morons. First, they don’t specify how many people. Was it 10, 20, 100? If so it was less than 1% of the ticket holders. Secondly, season tickets are expensive…usually several thousand dollars at a minimum. How is it wrong to ask for that type of money back when the main element of the product is removed (willingly) at the last moment? The Colts are letting Luck keep his $10+ roster bonus because he was important to the team, but he likely doesn’t need it. The fans are also important to the team and many could likely use that money back in their pockets. I don’t see how you can berate those fans.

  32. normally I would say this is an obtuse request, but given Irsay’s history in 2017 I’d say they have every right to feel played. I don’t think there is a leg to stand on, seeing how the Colt’s promise to play 10 games and not 10 games with Luck. Under handed no doubt, but not illegal.

