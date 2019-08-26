Colts fans seeking season ticket refunds

AP

Booing Andrew Luck off the field wasn’t the only way for Colts fans to express their displeasure.

Season ticket holders are also asking the Colts to refund their purchases, now that they know they won’t see Luck, the franchise quarterback who shockingly announced his retirement on Saturday.

Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reported that fans have been calling the Colts this morning, demanding refunds for their season tickets.

This is the second time in three seasons that Colts fans have felt ripped off by purchasing tickets for games they thought Luck would play in, only to learn he would not. In 2017, Colts fans asked for refunds after Luck was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury that team owner Jim Irsay insisted would not force him to miss any regular-season games.

There’s no word on whether the Colts will honor the request of ticket holders who want their money back.