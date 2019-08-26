Demaryius Thomas: I have to knock a little rust off, but I still can go

Getty Images

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was added to the active roster in New England last week and he updated reporters Sunday on how he feels after returning to practice after rehabbing his torn Achilles.

Thomas said he has to knock a “little rust off” after such a long stay on the sideline, but feels confident he “can still go” well enough to help the Patriots offense in 2019. Thomas said he can feel his old explosiveness “here and there” as he regains his footing on the field.

Thomas also knows that process has to progress quickly given what will be asked of him.

“I think it’s a challenge of me just going out and continuing to do what I’ve been doing my whole career,” Thomas said, via the Boston Herald. “It’s a tougher challenge because here, they expect more and it’s a little different than where I’ve been, but I’ll be all right.”

The Patriots have parted ways with Dontrelle Inman and Maurice Harris recently, which cuts down on the competition Thomas will face for a spot on the 53-man roster but we’re still a few days away from knowing if Thomas will continue facing a challenge with the Patriots into the regular season.