Frank Reich: Andrew Luck did the courageous and honorable thing

Posted by Josh Alper on August 26, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich opened his press conference on Monday by discussing a team meeting that addressed quarterback Andrew Luck‘s decision to retire from football.

Reich said the meeting focused on the “paradox” that football players make unique imprints on their teams that can be celebrated, but that those players are also replaceable if need be and that teams have to be able to move forward without them. In this case, that means honoring what Luck meant to the Colts while maintaining enthusiasm about the year to come.

Some have criticized Luck for the timing of his retirement because they feel it leaves his teammates and the Colts organization in the lurch. Reich said the answer to questions about whether Luck was letting down the team were an “emphatic no” and said Luck “did the courageous thing and the honorable thing” because the toll of his injuries left him unable to be fully engaged with the team.

Reich echoed General Manager Chris Ballard’s belief that there’s still excitement about what the Colts can do and quoted his former coach from the Bills Marv Levy by saying there’s “no place I’d rather be than right here, right now” before heading off the podium.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Frank Reich: Andrew Luck did the courageous and honorable thing

  1. Okay, it has become abundantly clear that no one in the Colts organization has any idea what the word courageous means. smh…..

  7. Yeah, no. He’s in pain, but it’s not a catastrophic leg injury. If his commitment to football hinged merely on how motivated he was to work through some sprains, he should have done them a favor and retired earlier. Instead, he hung on with one foot out the door until the last possible moment and leaves the Colts at the altar.

    Don’t plan a wedding if you have any doubts you’re going to show up. Luck wasn’t courageous, he was selfish.

  8. No more summer press hype; the No-Luck Colts are once again the assumed underdog in almost every game.

    But off the radar has always been a good spot for them, and they’d prefer to ride this enormous wave of emotion in peace as they pick off complacent teams one by one.

  9. He could have gone on IR and collected another $20 mill.Then retired.They would probably went after the bonus,but it would been even less.

  10. You know what Luck could have stayed on the team and been on IR and collected his money. But he chose to give all that up to retire. I am an Eagles fan and I have no problem with what he did. Would I be upset if Carson Wentz did it? Yes but I’m not going to vilify the guy with all that he has been through the last 3 or 4 years.

  12. it is Luck’s decision and his decision alone. No one else has to do the rehab or deal with the pain. He didn’t do anyone wrong. Sounds like to many people are relying their happiness on what someone else is doing which is sad.

  13. Its smart to walk away, but it’s not courageous.
    No courage involved, just good old common sense.
    Good luck to him.

    PS – the team probably knew months ago he was considering retiring.

  15. The Colts did not draft one quarterback in this past draft. Putting all the rumors aside, this leads most people to believe that the organization did not know Luck was going to retire so soon. Where were all of their big quarterback trades and signings during free agency?

  17. Sorry, I don’t think the word courageous is appropriate here. I mean good for Andrew Luck – he’d had enough of the pain and rehab and decided to call it a day, but retiring from the NFL due to injury is hardly courageous.

  19. I think Luck walked away because he does not want to be pressured into playing again before he is fully healed. He does not want history to repeat itself.

  20. A Stanford graduate decided he no longer has the desire to abuse his body long term and he is being second guessed by who? Luck hasn’t been healthy in years, has been battered when he was and finally said enoug..Courageous no, wise very.

  21. I think anybody with a brain understands that Andrew Luck’s physical and mental health is more important than the team. At the end of the day, he has a life to live and a family to take care of. Football is secondary.

  22. MortimerInMiami says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:32 pm
    NO!
    Not when you do this 2 weeks before opening day, you make this announcement in March at the latest prior to the draft.

    23 31 Rate This
    _____________________________

    Yes because he has the power of foresight to know he was going to injure his ankle. You’re right, good idea.

  23. Courageous is playing behind the pathetic OL his first 4 years. Courageous is being honest about your feelings in front of the camera.

    A loser cheats and lies. A loser cusses out a cameraman.

  26. Can we please stop with the “he showed a lot of courage “ crap.

    He did the right thing for his health but please with the “courage “
    Just to get the Twitter applause

    When you are worth 100 million it doesn’t take a lot of courage to quit your job.

    Again he did the right thing for his health but bad bad timing or the Colts and there fans.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!