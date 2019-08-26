Frank Reich: We are in “good hands with Jacoby Brissett as our quarterback”

AP

The Jacoby Brissett era began in Indianapolis on Monday.

Brissett practiced with the first team while Andrew Luck was rehabbing, but Luck still was the starting quarterback. Now, two days after Luck’s surprising retirement announcement, the Colts are Brissett’s team.

When the Colts returned to the facility Monday, Luck’s locker sat empty, his personal belongings cleared out and his nameplate gone. During a team meeting to start the day, Frank Reich and Chris Ballard spoke, Mike Wells of ESPN reports.

In the NFL, it’s next man up, and the Colts have moved on from Luck.

“On one hand, we can respect and honor the player and the teammate [Luck] was,” Reich said, via Wells. “At the same time, we can share an excitement and an enthusiasm about the team we have going forward and the journey ahead of us. Ultimately, it’s not how good any one player is, it’s not. It’s about how good we are as a team.”

Reich said the Colts are in “good hands with Jacoby Brissett as our quarterback.” Brissett has taken about 1,200 reps with the first team since the spring, according to Reich.

Even though Luck confided to Brissett his plans before the news leaked, Brissett continues trying to process the past few days.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions,” Brissett said. “Main thing is not being able to see Andrew every day. Ups and downs, but it’s on the way up now. . . .I was shocked [at Luck’s retirement]. Then, we had a long conversation. It was emotions going back and forth. You sit down with him, and you understand his decision. He’s one of my good friends. It’s tough. He was like smiling at the end. That’s what helped me gain clarity and understand the situation. Seeing him smiling. I wish him the best. We’ll talk long after our football careers.”