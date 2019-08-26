Jacoby Brissett: It’s been a roller coaster of emotions

Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett met the media on Monday for the first time since Andrew Luck‘s retirement pushed him into the starting quarterback job for the Colts.

Brissett said he was “shocked” when Luck told him that he was stepping away from football. Brissett didn’t delve into the contents of that conversation, but said Luck was “actually smiling when he told me” and that seeing Luck at peace was all that really mattered when it came to his reaction to the news.

He added that he wished Luck could have announced his retirement as planned rather than have it come out during Saturday night’s game and that it’s been a “roller coaster of emotions” as Luck’s absence has started to sink in.

“The main thing is not being able to see Andrew every other day,” Brissett said.

Brissett was asked at one point what he needs to be going forward now that his role has changed. Brissett answered by saying “Jacoby Brissett” and many will be watching to see if that’s the right answer to keep the Colts moving forward in 2019.