Jaguars’ long snapper will buy Colts tickets, donate them to children’s hospital

Getty Images

Some Colts fans are so disappointed by Andrew Luck‘s retirement that they asked for refunds on their season tickets. Jaguars long snapper Matt Overton has proposed a solution.

Overton wrote on Twitter today that if any Colts season ticket holders want a refund, he’ll personally buy their tickets from them and donate the tickets to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, located just a couple miles away from the Colts’ home field, Lucas Oil Stadium.

“To any angry Colts season ticket holders who are seeking a refund, I’d be more than happy to buy your season tix off of you & donate them to @RileyChildrens patients & their families. I’m serious,” Overton wrote on Twitter.

That’s a generous offer from Overton, who was Luck’s teammate on the Colts from 2012 to 2016 before signing with the Jaguars as a free agent in 2017. Overton also wrote that he was shocked by Luck’s retirement but put off by hearing fans in Indianapolis boo as Luck walked off the field for the last time.

“This is just wrong on so many levels,” Overton wrote. “From how the news was released to fans booing in anger & confusion. This cannot be the way Luck walks off the field for the last time. My heart breaks for our brother. . . . I am shocked just as you are but I 100% understand, support & applaud. We play a kids game for a living & there is a wonderful life to be lived outside of football. Thank you Andrew for being a warrior & being a great teammate. Love you brother. Luck didn’t quit on his team. Luck went through a brick wall a thousand times for his team & always took the heat like a champ. Selfless. True pro. Go get your health & joy back brother! Thank you for everything you did for the team & city of Indy!”

Overton obviously has fond memories of Luck and of his time in Indianapolis, and he’s doing his part to bring something positive to a situation that some have turned negative.