Jake Butt feels pretty good about return to game action

Getty Images

Broncos tight end Jake Butt didn’t do much on-field work early in training camp, but things have sped up with summer winding down.

Butt took part in team drills for the first time last Wednesday and then played in the team’s game against the Rams on Saturday night. It was the first game action for Butt since he tore his ACL in Week Three last year and he caught two passes for 17 yards in his return to the lineup.

He also briefly came out of the game because he “needed to shake something out in my leg,” but quickly returned and ended the night feeling like he’s “turned the corner” in the third ACL recovery of his playing career.

“I’ve got to look at the tape, but I feel pretty good about what I did out there,” Butt said, via the team’s website. “[I] had a couple catches, I thought I blocked well and came out healthy. So it’s all good.”

First-round pick Noah Fant and Jeff Heuerman look like the top two tight ends in Denver this season. We’ll find out this week if Butt will be joining them on the 53-man roster.