Jets sign Santos Ramirez, waive Dee Delaney

Getty Images

The Jets re-signed safety Santos Ramirez, the team announced Monday. They waived cornerback Dee Delaney in a corresponding move.

Ramirez originally signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent. The Jets waived him six days ago.

Ramirez played 45 games in four seasons for Arkansas and made 214 tackles, three interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Delaney joined the Jets in July. He signed a futures deal with the Dolphins in January after joining Miami as a waiver claim in early December.

He played two games with the Jaguars in 2018 before he was waived.