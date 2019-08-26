Jets want to upgrade at cornerback

Getty Images

Going into the final week of the preseason, the Jets know they have one significant regular season need.

Via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Jets General Manager Joe Douglas admitted the team wanted to upgrade its talent at the cornerback position.

The Jets aren’t sure if Trumaine Johnson will be ready for the opener against the Bills because of a hamstring injury, which leaves Darryl Roberts and Brian Poole and a cast of young players.

“We feel good with where we are with our top guys,” Douglas said. “I feel like there’s been great competition from the back end of our corner group. A guy like Tevaughn Campbell has really busted his butt. He’s made some plays. He’s done some good things in camp. Alex [Brown] came in and had a great week last week. He made some nice plays.

“We’re constantly evaluating those guys. We’re also evaluating guys across the league. I feel good about the way the young guys have played so far though the first couple games. But we’re going to be looking to upgrade not only corner but really every position on our team.”

Specifically, Douglas is prepared to draw from the discard pile this weekend, when teams cut from 90 to 53.

“We’ve got the third waiver claim and we plan on using it,” Douglas said. “So we’re fired up.”

Whether any of those players who become available next weekend are better than the ones they have remains to be seen. But they know they have to look.