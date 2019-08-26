Kaleb McGary happy with where he is after heart procedure

Getty Images

Falcons rookie tackle Kaleb McGary is back to full practice after having a ventricular tachycardia procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat late last month and said Monday that it feels good to “not just sit here and pick my butt all day” after nearly a month off the field.

McGary had the same procedure in college and said the issue “just didn’t surface” again until recently. Once it did, McGary had to have the procedure that he said was neither easy nor as bad as it could have been given the fact that it dealt with his heart.

“Of course, no one wants to go through heart surgery, whether it’s minor or not,” McGary said, via ESPN.com. “Not exactly my idea of a fun Wednesday night, you know? But, you know, it could have been a lot worse. There’s not much to complain about. So, I’m happy with how things have gone and how they went. And I’m confident that they did what they could to fix the problem. Yeah, I’m happy with where I am.”

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he expected to decide Tuesday about McGary’s status for Thursday’s final preseason game. If he does play, the next question for Quinn to answer will be whether McGary, Ty Sambrailo or Matt Gono opens the season as the right tackle.