Kenyan Drake back at practice for Dolphins

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake showed he was progressing toward a return to action last week when he was spotted jogging on the field without the walking boot he’d been wearing since hurting his foot earlier this month.

Monday brought another step forward for Drake. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports that Drake has returned to practice.

That leaves Drake with a couple of weeks to work before the Dolphins open up the regular season at home against the Ravens on September 8.

Kalen Ballage and Drake are listed as co-starters on the Dolphins running back depth chart with Mark Walton, Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin behind them in the pecking order.