Kirk Cousins frustrated after “really disappointing performance”

Getty Images

Kirk Cousins won’t play again in the preseason.

Kirk Cousins knows he’s got a lot of work to do before the regular season.

The Vikings quarterback was clearly frustrated by his final preseason performance, an ugly 3-of-13 for 35 yard passing day which included two sacks.

“Really disappointing performance,’’ Cousins said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Put it on me. It wasn’t good enough. If we play that way during the season, it’s going to be a very tough year. We have to be much better than we were [Saturday]. And I really should say I have to be much better than I was. It’s about as simple as that.”

The Vikings gained just 35 yards in the first half, if you don’t count Dalvin Cook‘s 85-yard touchdown run.

“We’ve got to be a lot better,’’ Cousins said. “Thankfully, I know we can be better. . . . I said to the centers and quarterbacks as we took the field for warm-ups, every time you step out there, this is your resume. You have to put your name on it, whether it’s preseason, regular season, postseason. . . . I’m disappointed that I’ve got to put my name on [Saturday’s game], and it’s the kind of thing that I’ll be pretty cranky with my wife when I go home.’’

Coach Mike Zimmer was critical of his team’s performance, down to their speed getting in and out of the huddle. Along with dropped passes and penalties, it was a forgettable performance, in their final tune-up before their opener against the Falcons.