Lions sign Justin Stockton, activate Steve Longa

Getty Images

The Lions made a few roster moves to kick off the week.

Linebacker Steve Longa has been cleared to practice with the team after spending all of the summer on the physically unable to perform list.

Longa missed all of last season with a torn ACL. He had 13 tackles in 15 games as a special teams contributor during the 2017 season and has been in the Lions organization since 2016.

The Lions also announced that they have signed running back Justin Stockton. Stockton spent time on Detroit’s practice squad last season and was on the offseason roster for part of this year as well. Wide receiver Deontez Alexander was waived in a corresponding move.